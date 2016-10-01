The West Midlands as an ‘Electronic Super Highway’: BOM and the Emergence of New Art Infrastructures
Skip other details (including permanent urls, DOI, citation information)
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. Please contact mpub-help@umich.edu to use this work in a way not covered by the license. :
For more information, read Michigan Publishing's access and usage policy.
Abstract
Applying Clayton Christensens’s theory of Disruptive innovation to seminal artworks and the development of film and photography, Newman considers the new art infrastructures emerging through the sharing economy. Newman considers the importance of manufacturing and industry in the West Midlands and suggests the region could claim the position of an authentic “Electronic Superhighway” (a term coined by artist Nam June Paik in 1974), as well as providing fertile ground for new collaborative spaces and the local manufacturing of artists'’ ideas.
Resources
https://www.marxists.org/reference/subject/philosophy/works/ge/benjamin.htm
http://web.archive.org/web/20160421203229/http://www.wired.co.uk/magazine/archive/2013/04/londons-moment/the-crash-boosted-innovation
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/271008/Creative_Industries_Economic_Estimates_-_January_2014.pdf
http://www.artsprofessional.co.uk/sites/artsprofessional.co.uk/files/rebalancing_our_cultural_capital.pdf
http://www.medienkunstnetz.de/source-text/33/