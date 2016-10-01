Abstract

Glitch Ontology is an experiment in intermedia art, writing, and performance. In this work, artist, novelist, and theorist Mark Amerika's live spoken word poetry is transmitted at a distance via Skype and layered over a live in-house screening of his Lake Como Remix video artwork. During the performance, Amerika mashes up theoretical texts and avant-pop literary references while projecting a retro-futurist glitch aesthetics. Sampling from a variety of sources including French post-structuralist theory, technical manuals, gospel scripts, and his own hypertextual fiction, the piece intends to transform personal critical practice into an auto-affective technological delivery system.

Resources

