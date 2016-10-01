Glitch Ontology (A Video Performance)
Abstract
Glitch Ontology is an experiment in intermedia art, writing, and performance. In this work, artist, novelist, and theorist Mark Amerika's live spoken word poetry is transmitted at a distance via Skype and layered over a live in-house screening of his Lake Como Remix video artwork. During the performance, Amerika mashes up theoretical texts and avant-pop literary references while projecting a retro-futurist glitch aesthetics. Sampling from a variety of sources including French post-structuralist theory, technical manuals, gospel scripts, and his own hypertextual fiction, the piece intends to transform personal critical practice into an auto-affective technological delivery system.