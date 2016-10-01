Disrupting Scholarship
Abstract
Although the video-essay here implicitly argues against the print-literacy form of an abstract, and that the forms of scholarship available here explicitly demonstrate and argue that we cannot simply translate this type of multimodal scholarship into a textual abstracted message outside of the media forms, this abstract gives access to search engine bots. In that sense, this is primarily an abstract for machine reading search engine bots and not merely for human readers.
Key Phrases: Multimodal Scholarship, Open Access, Visceral Scholarship Online, Folk Vine, Digital Humanities, On Revolution, Lynn Tomlinson, Roving Eye Press, Punctum Books, Intimate Bureaucracies, Bob Brown, readies, rovingeyepress.com, Robert Carlton Brown, folkvine.org, redefining, multiple audiences for one message, Beuys, McLuhan, Ulmer, Saper.