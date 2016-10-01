Abstract

Currently, literary media are changing again with the read-write controlled consumption interfaces of e-books, smart phones, tablets, and web 2.0 reading-writing platforms. In this short talk, I aim to sketch out how we can apply an interface criticism to these changes in order to find out how contemporary literary and cultural interfaces are structured and how they can be explored critically and reflexively in art practice.

