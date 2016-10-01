Ink After Print: Literary Interface Criticism
Abstract
Currently, literary media are changing again with the read-write controlled consumption interfaces of e-books, smart phones, tablets, and web 2.0 reading-writing platforms. In this short talk, I aim to sketch out how we can apply an interface criticism to these changes in order to find out how contemporary literary and cultural interfaces are structured and how they can be explored critically and reflexively in art practice.
Resources
Manifesto for a Post-Digital Interface Criticism
Interface Criticism – Aesthetics Beyond Buttons
Short article on controlled consumption
Pold, Søren Bro; Andersen, Christian Ulrik. ”Controlled Consumption Culture: When Digital Culture Becomes Software Business.” The Imaginary App. Ed. Paul D. Miller; Svitlana Matviyenko. MIT Press, 2014. s. 17–33 (Software Studies).